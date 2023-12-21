СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. децембра 2023. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш мили оцец и швекор

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959-2023)
зоз Кули


Красни памятки на ньго з любову и подзекованьом навики буду чувац дзивка Корнелия и жец Милан
Спочивай у мире Божим!