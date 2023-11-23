ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. новембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959–2023)
зоз Кули


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це буду чувац – брат Єроним зоз супругу Штефицу, їх дзецми и унуками
Спочивай у мире Божим!