СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. марца наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЗВОНКО ПРОВЧИ

(1947–2020)
зоз Шиду


Памятку на ньго вично буду чувац супруга Ганча, дзивка Славица, син Славен, жец Срдян, нєвеста Бранислава и унуки Неманя, Никола, Анастасия, Катарина и Селена
Най спочива у мире Божим!
