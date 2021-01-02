ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. децембра 2020. преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили унук

ЗВОНКО ЯКИМ

(1984–2020)
з Коцура


Пошол ши до швета, обецал же ше врациш, чекали зме це, алє... Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
Вично ожалосцена твоя баба Хелена Шайтош зоз сином Яником
