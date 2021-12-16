СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. децембра наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше напущел наш син и брат

ЗВОНКО ЯКИМ

(1984–2020)
з Коцура


Од кеди ши нас напущел сине, нє болї шмерц, алє болї шицко гевто цо идзе после шмерци. Болї пражнїна хтора нїґда нє будзе пополнєта. Болї нас нєможлївосц да ище дацо зробиме за це. Боля слова хтори зме нє гварели, а могли зме... Боля слизи. Боля памятки. Болї кед поставиме питанє чи шицко могло буц иншак? Зоз тобу пошла и єдна часц нашого живота, хтору зме препровадзели вєдно, и хтора ше зоз твоїм одходом претворела до здогадованя. И кед ши нас напущел, нє болї шмерц, алє болї шицко гевто цо идзе после шмерци. А после, нажаль нє идзе нїч, и праве тото нїч найвецей болї. Твойо наймилши: оцец Микола, мац Ана, шестра Макаї Татяна зоз супругом Желимиром и сином Миколком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
