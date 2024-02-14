ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. фебруара 2024. року до вичносци ше преселєла наша мила

ЗДЕНКА ГАРДИ

(1968–2024)
з Коцура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох, памяткох молитвох. Ожалосцени братняк Владо и Фемка Планкошово зоз дзецми з Руского Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!