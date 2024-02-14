ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. фебруара 2024. року занавше ме зохабела моя мила дзивка

ЗДЕНКА ГАРДИ

(1968–2024)
з Коцура


Пошла ши сциха и зохабела ме у вичним смутку. Твою любов и найкрасши памятки на це будзе чувац твоя мац.
Най це ангели чуваю!