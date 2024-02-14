ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. фебруара 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ЗДЕНКА ГАРДИ

(1968–2024)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом памятки на це буду чувац братняк Янко и Лїля Планкошово зоз дзецми з Коцура
Спочивай у мире Божим!