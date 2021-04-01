ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. марца 2021. року, у своїм 74. року живота занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ЗДЕНКА ФЕЙСА
народзена Малїк

(16. IV 1947 – 26. III 2021)
зоз Коцура


Твоя любов и доброта навики будзе медзи нами и занавше оставаш у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох. У смутку за тобу оставаю швекра Мария, дзивка Вероника, син Ивица, жец Бранко, нєвеста Милка и унучата Николина, Антоний и Лука
Спочивай у мире Божим!
