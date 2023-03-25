СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполня ше два смутни роки як нас 26. марца занавше зохабела наша мила

ЗДЕНКА ФЕЙСА
народзена Малїк

(1947–2021)
з Коцура


Твоя любов и доброта навики будзе медзи нами и занавше оставаш у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох. У смутку оставаю наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!