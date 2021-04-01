ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. марца 2021. року до вичносци ше преселєла наша шестринїца

ЗДЕНКА ФЕЙСА
народзена Малїк

(1947–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на єй подобу вично у своїх шерцох буду чувац шестринїци Славица и Анґела зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
