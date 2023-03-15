СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца 2023. року наполнєли ше осем роки як нас зохабела наша мила

ЗДЕНКА ЧОЛАКОВ
народзена Турински

(1965–2015)
у Новим Садзе


Красни памятки на це буду чувац тета Люба, Владимир, Мелания, Ана, Михаїл и Мария