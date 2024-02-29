СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца 2024. року наполня ше 9 роки як нас зохабела наша мила дзивка и мац Зденка

ЗДЕНКА ЧОЛАКОВ
народзена Турински

(1965–2015)
у Новим Садзе


Красни памятки на це буду чувац мац Меланка, оцец Мирослав, дзивка Катарина и син Мирослав