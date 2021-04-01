ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей длугорочней членїци и предсидательки Добродзечного огньогасного дружтва з Коцура

ЗДЕНКИ ФЕЙСА

(1947–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на ню вично буду чувац члени ДОД з Коцура
Най спочива у мире Божим!
