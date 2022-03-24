НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец

ЗДЕНКО ДАНЧО
доктор ветерини и републични ветеринарски инспектор

(1948–2021)
зоз Осиєку


Памятки на ньго занавше буду чувац синове Златко и Влатко зоз Вировитици як и члени КУД „Руснак”
Най спочива у мире Божим!
