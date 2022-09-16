СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. септембра 2022. року наполня ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел

ЗДЕНКО КИРАЛЬ

(1958–2020)
з Нового Саду


Хибиш нам. Живот идзе далєй без тебе, алє вше зоз тобу у думкох. Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це чуваю шестра Ганча, Саша и Мая зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
