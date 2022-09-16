СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. септембра 2022. року наполня ше два смутни и боляци роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили и добри супруг

ЗДЕНКО КИРАЛЬ

(1958–2020)
з Нового Саду


Днї преходза, а ти ми хибиш у каждей хвильки вше вецей и вецей. Красни памятки на часи хтори зме вєдно препровадзели навики будзе чувац у своїм шерцу твоя Славица
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest