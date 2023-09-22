СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. септембра наполнєли ше три смутни роки як нє з нами наш мили брат и уйко

ЗДЕНКО КИРАЛЬ

(1958–2020)
з Нового Саду


Роки нє зменшую жаль за тобу. Твоя любов и доброта останє вше у наших шерцох. Твоя шестра Ганча, Саша и Мая зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!