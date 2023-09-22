СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. септембра наполнєли ше три жалосни роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

ЗДЕНКО КИРАЛЬ

(1958–2020)
з Нового Саду


Час преходзи, боль остава. Вше ши зо мну у думкох и молитвох
Твоя Славица Спочивай у мире Божим!