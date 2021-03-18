СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца наполня ше 6 жалосни мешаци як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

ЗДЕНКО КИРАЛЬ

(1958–2020)
з Нового Саду


Кед любов постанє боль, вира и молитва єдина потїха. Твоя Славица
Спочивай у мире Божим!
