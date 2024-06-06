ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ НА НАШИХ НАЈБИЛЇЗШИХ

Дня 7. юния 2024. року наполнєли ше 17 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЮСТИНА САКАЧ
народзена Дайко

(1933–2007)

Дня 11. юлия 2024. року наполня ше 27 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО САКАЧ

(1926–1997)


Памятку на їх доброту и любов вично буду чувац син Мирослав Сакач зоз фамелию и дзивка Вера Чинчурак зоз фамелию