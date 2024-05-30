ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому стрикови

ЗДРАВКО КОЛЄСАР

(30. X 1979. – 27. V 2024)
з Коцура


Даде наш, вично це будземе любиц и нїґда це нє забудземе. Твойо Андрея и Йована
Спочивай у мире Божим!