ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. мая занавше нас зохабел наш мили син

ЗДРАВКО КОЛЄСАР

(30. X 1979. – 27. V 2024)
з Коцура


Памятки на Тебе вично буду жиц у наших боляцих шерцох. Навики ожалосцени мац Славица и оцец Юлин
Спочивай у мире Божим!