ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. мая 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили кум

ЗДРАВКО КОЛЄСАР

(1979–2024)
з Коцура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и молитвох. Памятку на тебе вично буду чувац Томислав, Люпка и кумчата Михаел и Мария Скубаново