ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. фебруара 2022. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЗЛАТА ТАКАЧ
народзена Киш


з Нового Саду


Зоз вельку любову и почитованьом памятку на ню буду чувац дзивка Геленка и син Славко зоз фамелиями Хованє на соботу, 5. фебруара 2022. року, на 15 годзин на Новосадским теметове
