ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. фебруара 2022. року престало дуркац шерцо нашей баби и прабаби

ЗЛАТА ТАКАЧ
народзена Киш


з Нового Саду


Памятку на єй доброту и вельку любов у шерцох чуваю унука Мирела зоз мужом Мирославом и праунука Сара Сабадошово зоз Нового Саду
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest