СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. авґуста 2021. року наполнї ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ЗЛАТКА РУСКАИ
народзена Надь

(1942–2020)
зоз Сримскей Каменїци


Красни памятки буду чувац: син Владко, дзивка Славка, нєвеста Зденка, унуки Мелита и Андреа
