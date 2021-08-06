СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. авґуста 2021. року, наполнї ше рок як нє з нами наша мила шестра и тета

ЗЛАТКА РУСКАИ
народзена Надь

(1942–2020)
зоз Сримскей Каменїци


Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох: шестра Любка, Илия и Ивана
