ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому кумови

ИВАНОВИ ДАВОСИРОВИ

(1961–2021)


Останєш занавше у наших здогадованьох и молитвох, кумово Оленка и Борислав Сакачово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
