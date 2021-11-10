ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Мой наймилши шестрин син, нєсподзивано ше упокоєл 31. октобра 2021. року у 61. року живота

ИВАН ДАВОСИР

(1961–2021)
з Нового Саду


Дзекуєме му за вельку любов и доброту. Вично ожалосцени Агнета Маслар и його дзивка Невена з мацеру Олю
Вичная му памят!
