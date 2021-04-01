ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. марца 2021. року у зомборским шпиталю, занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг и тато

ИВАН ПАП – Дюраньов

(11.VII 1946 – 22. III 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Вше нам будзеш у наших шерцох, думкох и красних словох цо зме вєдно з тобу прежили. Супруга Марча и дзивочка Леся
Спочивай у мире Божим!
