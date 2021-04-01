ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому сушедови

ИВАН ПАП

(1946–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом, Яким и Иванка Гарвильчаково зоз Земуну
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest