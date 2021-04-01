ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. марца 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили брат и наш бачи

ИВАН ПАП

(1946–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час препровадзени зоз нїм останє нам вше у памeтаню. Ожалосцена шестра Татияна, Ґабриєла зоз Петером, Дария зоз Ґабку, и о. Алексий
Спочивай у мире Божим!
