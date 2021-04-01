ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Професорови историї и класному старшинови

ИВАН ПАП



Од школярох першей ґенерациї у Ґимназиї „Жарко Зренянин” од 1973–1974. рок.
