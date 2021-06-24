ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. юния 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ИВАН СОПКА

(1980‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни хвильки котри зме вєдно препровадзели навики останю у наших шерцох и думкох. Твойо: тета Фемка и шовґор Яким Жирошово зоз дзецми
Най це ангели чуваю и спочивай у мире Божим!
