ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому синови и братови

ИВАН СОПКА

(1980‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики ожалосцени родичи, и шестра Тат’яна зоз супругом Владаном и дзивочку Зою
Вичная памят!
