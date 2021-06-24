ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. юния 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш найлюбенши тато и супруг, и охабел огромни боль и пражнїну у наших шерцох

ИВАН СОПКА

(1980–2021)


Будземе паметац лєм красни памятки и твой прекрасни ошмих. Занавше будзеш жиц у наших шерцох. Любя це барз, твойо – син Павел, дзивочка Ива и супруга Наташа
Мили наш, спочивай у мире и най це ангели чуваю!
