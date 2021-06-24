ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ИВАН СОПКА

(1980‒2021)


Чежко найсц слова з котрима би поцешиц и ублагац боль твоїх наймилших. Фамелия Хаврилчак зоз Земуну
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
