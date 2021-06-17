СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На нашу милу и добру Иринку

ИРЕНА МИКЛОШ

(1943–2019)
з Нового Саду


Икуш моя, порадо и поцешенє мойо, нїґда вецей, а так нам хибиш. Твоя шестра Ксения зоз дзецми и твой син Срдян зоз свою фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest