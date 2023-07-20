ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. юлия упокоєла ше и преселєла до вичносци наша мила супруга и мац

ИРЕНКА КОВАЧ
народзена Балинт

(1956–2023)
зоз Кули


Вельки боль и пражнїна остала за тобу, алє красни памятки навики у своїх шерцох буду чувац – супруг Дзвонко, дзивка Корнелия и жец Милан
Вичная памят! Спочивай у мире Божим!