СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. авґуста 2023. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила андя

ИРЕН КОВАЧ
народзена Балинт

(1956–2023)
зоз Кули


Памятку на єй любов, доброту и пожертвовносц у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац Ковачово – Єроним и Штефка зоз дзецми
(1956–2023)