СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. авґуста 2023. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и швекра

ИРЕН КОВАЧ

(1956–2023)
зоз Кули


Час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш. З любову, красни памятки у своїх шерцох на це навики буду чувац супруг Звонко, дзивка Корнелия и жец Милан