НА СПОМИН

Прелєцели 20 смутни роки як ше 5. априла 2002. року до вичносци од нас преселєла наша мила и добра мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА АФИЧ
народзена Горняк

(1943–2002)
з Руского Керестура


У надїї воскресеня, з любову и подзекованьом у красних памяткох, у своїх шерцох и молитвох ше на ню здогадую єй наймилши.
Най спочива у мире Божим!
