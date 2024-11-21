СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. новембра наполнєли ше дзешец роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила баба и прабаба

ИРИНА БАРНА
народзена Винаї

(1932–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню занавше чуваю унуки – Зденка зоз Миколом, Терезка зоз Златом, Ясминка зоз Кимом, Таня зоз Борисом, и праунуки Даяна, Валентина, Лидия, Кристиян, Тияна, Матей, Матея, Алек, Алексея и нєвеста Марча
Спочивайце у мире Божим!