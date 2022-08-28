СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. авґуста наполнєли ше 2 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, шестра и баба

ИРИНА ГАЙДУКОВА

(1958–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени супруг Владимир, дзивка Соня зоз фамелию, син Ваньо зоз фамелию, брат Славо и унук Кики
Спочивай у мире Божим!
