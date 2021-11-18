НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. новембра 2021. року наполнєли ше тринац роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и тета

ИРИНА ДЖУДЖАР
народзена у Бачинцох

(1953–2008)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на єй любов и доброту занавше чуваю брат Мирон зоз супругу Соню и дзецми Владиславом и Мирославом зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
