ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей нини Ирини хтора ше преселєла до вичносци 4. новембра 2021. року

ИРИНА ДОРОКАЗИ

(1928–2021)


Памтки на єй доброту и любов у своїх здогадованьох и молитвох буду чувац Геленка и Никола Бабичово зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
