СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. марца 2022. року наполнї ше жалосни и боляци рок як ши нас зохабела

ИРИНА КОВАЧ
народзена Сабадош

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мамо, памятку на тебе, на твою любов и доброту навики будземе чувац у своїх думкох и шерцох. Зоз почитованьом, твойо синове Славко и Звонко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
