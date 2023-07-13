СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли осем роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ИРИНА КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Балїнт

(1955–2015)
з Нового Саду


На твою любов и доброту вично ше буду здогадовац супруг Владимир, син Никола и дзивка Наталия зоз мужом Хрвойом
Спочивай у мире Божим!