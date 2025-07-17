СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 10 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ИРИНА КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Балїнт

(1955–2015)
з Нового Саду


Твоєй любови и доброти навики ше буду здогадовац супруг Владимир, син Никола зоз супругу Марию и дзивка Наталия зоз супругом Хрвойом
Спочивай у мире Божим!